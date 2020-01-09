A Chinese student was told to leave the University of Auckland after her mental health declined. Photo: Facebook
Asia /  Australasia

Chinese student’s expulsion from New Zealand university over mental health issues sparks outrage

  • The 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped at a hospital last year, and tried to take her own life a month later
  • After the incident, the university took swift action to terminate her enrolment, citing a breach of conditions
Topic |   New Zealand
SCMP
The New Zealand Herald and Compiled by SCMP’s Asia desk

Updated: 7:57pm, 9 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A Chinese student was told to leave the University of Auckland after her mental health declined. Photo: Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE