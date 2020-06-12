A wave breaks at an offshore reef in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Town, South Africa. Photo: EPA-EFE
Bigger and more frequent monster waves in Southern Ocean threaten to gobble up coastlines amid climate change
- Study finds that global warming will trigger larger and more frequent extreme waves over the next 80 years in the Southern Ocean
- The extreme wave increases could cause potential damage to Australian, Pacific and South American coastlines by the end of 21st century
