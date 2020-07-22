New Zealand’s Foreign Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters. Photo: New Zealand Herald / Alex Burton
Malaysian friends’ taxpayer-funded Antarctica trip causes trouble for New Zealand’s Winston Peters
- The deputy prime minister has been accused of an abuse of power for sending the mother and daughter on the taxpayer-funded trip
- Defending the move, Peters called the criticisms about the women’s trip ‘an appalling, racist attack’
