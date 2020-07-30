The man pleaded guilty to attempting to buy a child for sex abuse. Photo: Shutterstock Images
‘Kiwipedo’ tried to buy child for US$10,000 for sex abuse, New Zealand court hears
- The man called himself ‘Kiwipedo’ on the dark web and responded to an undercover agent’s offer to sell a child for sex
- When asked by the agent if a Chinese child would raise suspicion in his home, Kiwipedo responded: ‘It’s called a basement’
