Tourists are seen near New Zealand’s Lake Tekapo in this 2018 file photo. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: let rich Americans into New Zealand if they want to build houses, former PM says

  • John Key, who held the top job from 2008 to 2016, said it was ‘crazy’ to ban foreigners from buying property in the country
  • He also called on the government to loosen border restrictions so foreign students and overseas workers could enter
The New Zealand Herald
The New Zealand Herald

Updated: 5:24am, 6 Aug, 2020

