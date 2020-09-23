New Zealand’s first Covid-19 case was originally believed to have been a person who had travelled to Iran. Photo: AP
New Zealand identifies its first coronavirus case – seven months after infection
- The infection occurred in late February after exposure to a visitor from Italy but the family suffering symptoms was not tested at the time
- Epidemiologist said he had not heard of a case identified by testing so long after a person first fell ill
