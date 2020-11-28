The Christchurch shooting led to 51 deaths. Photo: Reuters
New Zealand mosque attack evidence will be suppressed for 30 years: royal inquiry
- The Royal Commission of Inquiry commissioners say the move will prevent others from using the full report as a ‘how-to’ terrorism manual
- The inquiry’s report, sans evidence, will be publicly released on December 8, after first being shared with victims’ families and political party leaders
Topic | New Zealand shooting
The Christchurch shooting led to 51 deaths. Photo: Reuters