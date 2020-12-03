Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the relationship with China is a ‘mutually beneficial one’ and he seeks constructive engagement. Photo: DPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the relationship with China is a ‘mutually beneficial one’ and he seeks constructive engagement. Photo: DPA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the relationship with China is a ‘mutually beneficial one’ and he seeks constructive engagement. Photo: DPA
Asia /  Australasia

Australia PM seeks ‘happy coexistence’ with China after war crimes tweet row

  • Scott Morrison had expressed anger after a Chinese official tweeted a doctored image of an Australian soldier, but took a softer tone on Thursday
  • China’s Global Times criticised New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern for backing Australia, claiming ‘Kiwis bleat like Aussie sheep but don’t condemn Afghan killings’

Topic |   Australia
Associated PressThe New Zealand Herald
Associated Press and The New Zealand Herald

Updated: 8:00pm, 3 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the relationship with China is a ‘mutually beneficial one’ and he seeks constructive engagement. Photo: DPA Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the relationship with China is a ‘mutually beneficial one’ and he seeks constructive engagement. Photo: DPA
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the relationship with China is a ‘mutually beneficial one’ and he seeks constructive engagement. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE