Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the relationship with China is a ‘mutually beneficial one’ and he seeks constructive engagement. Photo: DPA
Australia PM seeks ‘happy coexistence’ with China after war crimes tweet row
- Scott Morrison had expressed anger after a Chinese official tweeted a doctored image of an Australian soldier, but took a softer tone on Thursday
- China’s Global Times criticised New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern for backing Australia, claiming ‘Kiwis bleat like Aussie sheep but don’t condemn Afghan killings’
Topic | Australia
