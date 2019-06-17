The damaged Filipino fishing boat FB Gimver 1. Photo: AP
Sinking of Filipino fishing boat in South China Sea was ‘just a collision’, Duterte says
- Duterte described the incident as a ‘collision’ and warned parties against antagonising matters
- He said he would await the results of an investigation
Activists burn a mock Chinese flag with a map of the South China Sea during a protest in front of the Chinese consulate in Manila. Photo: AFP
Philippines lodges diplomatic protest with Beijing over South China Sea ‘hit and run’ that sunk fishing vessel
- Philippine fishermen were left stranded at sea, prompting some analysts to criticise the Chinese conduct as ‘inappropriate’ and ‘unethical’
- In recent years, Chinese ships have blocked or intimidated Philippine military and civilian vessels at Reed Bank
