Kishore Mahbubani. Photo: Handout
China can either benefit from Japan/South Korea tensions or try to ease them, says Kishore Mahbubani
- The Singapore Summit hears that ‘something has gone wrong’ with multilateralism in Northeast Asia
- Former China central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan says he is worried about a tech cold war
South Korea and Japan might not be enemies, but they are far from being friends. Photo: Bloomberg
Can China take advantage of rift between South Korea and Japan?
- Seoul’s decision not to renew agreement with Tokyo on sharing military information could provide Beijing with a golden opportunity, Ankit Panda writes
- End of GSOMIA will be a setback for the United States, which had underscored the central role of strong alliances in region
