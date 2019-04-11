Japanese businessmen heading to their offices in Tokyo. A gang of Chinese thieves targeted sleeping Japanese salarymen in a spate of hotel robberies. Photo: AFP
Chinese thieves arrested for spate of hotel robberies targeting snoring Japanese salarymen
- They listened out for sleeping guests before sneaking in and taking thousands of dollars worth of valuables
- Police admitted to being ‘amazed’ at the suspects’ ingenious methods of gaining access to rooms without their occupants realising
Newfound international and domestic interest in the breed has propelled visitor numbers to the Akita Dog Museum. Photo: AFP
Akita dog honoured by Japanese police for saving the life of an elderly woman
- Mame, a 12-year-old from the town of Senboku, in Akita Prefecture, alerted her owner to the old lady, who was slumped by the side of the road
