Japanese businessmen heading to their offices in Tokyo. A gang of Chinese thieves targeted sleeping Japanese salarymen in a spate of hotel robberies. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Chinese thieves arrested for spate of hotel robberies targeting snoring Japanese salarymen

  • They listened out for sleeping guests before sneaking in and taking thousands of dollars worth of valuables
  • Police admitted to being ‘amazed’ at the suspects’ ingenious methods of gaining access to rooms without their occupants realising
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 6:44pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Updated: 6:50pm, 11 Apr, 2019

Newfound international and domestic interest in the breed has propelled visitor numbers to the Akita Dog Museum. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Akita dog honoured by Japanese police for saving the life of an elderly woman

  • Mame, a 12-year-old from the town of Senboku, in Akita Prefecture, alerted her owner to the old lady, who was slumped by the side of the road
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 3:10pm, 1 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:28pm, 1 Apr, 2019

