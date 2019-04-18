South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: AP
Moon Jae-in’s administration faces calls to investigate war crimes amid rising awareness of South Korea’s atrocities in Vietnam
- South Korean troops have long been accused of committing at least 80 massacres in Vietnam, resulting in the deaths of some 9,000 men, women and children
- Groups from Vietnam and South Korea have called for Seoul to conduct an investigation and apologise, while critics in Japan have lashed out at the country’s ‘shocking hypocrisy’
