Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga holds a press conference in Tokyo. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan drops ‘maximum pressure’ on North Korea from foreign policy playbook, wants to normalise ties with Kim regime

  • Government spokesman said the language was scrapped from diplomatic document because of ‘major developments in the situation surrounding North Korea’
  • But Japan still wants to resolve issues such as wartime abductions, nuclear and missile issues and ‘settling an unfortunate past’
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 3:46pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:45pm, 23 Apr, 2019

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un failed to find any common ground when they met in Hanoi. Photo: AFP
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

As US-North Korea diplomacy falters, will Kim Jong-un look to boost ties with Russia?

  • After failure of Hanoi summit between Kim and Donald Trump relations between Pyongyang and Washington are in a perilous state, says Ankit Panda
  • And the time may be ripe for North Korea to revitalise its long relationship with Russia
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Published: 5:00pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 11:03pm, 31 Mar, 2019

