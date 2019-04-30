Naruhito, who will ascend the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, poses with his wife, Masako. Photo: EPA-EFE
From Akihito to Naruhito, who’s who in Japan’s imperial family
- As Japan’s 85-year-old emperor ends his three-decade reign on Tuesday, a look at the other members of the imperial family
Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito. Photo: AFP
Japanese emperor abdicates: what to expect from Naruhito in the new Reiwa era
- Japan’s crown prince will on May 1 transition to become emperor, a role for which he has been groomed since his birth 59 years ago
- He will draw from his father’s experience and popularity, but the Oxford-educated royal is expected to have his own opinions and style of rule
