Emperor Naruhito on his way to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: AP
East Asia

Backlash against Japan imperial family rises with Emperor Naruhito ascendancy, as protests turn deadly in Tokyo

  • The succession ceremony coincided with May 1, long marked as International Workers’ Day, which brought clashes between groups opposed to the imperial family and right-wingers
  • But experts say recent incidents may not represent the emergence of a larger antimonarchical ideological because the vast majority of Japanese are fond of the royals
Topic |   Royalty
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 1:30pm, 4 May, 2019

Updated: 1:42pm, 4 May, 2019

Emperor Naruhito on his way to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
East Asia

A sword, a jewel and a mirror: what are Japan’s Sacred Treasures handed over to Emperor Naruhito?

  • Together, these three items represent the valour, wisdom and benevolence that the emperor displays towards his people
  • No one other than the emperor and the most senior priests of the Shinto religion have ever seen them
Topic |   Royalty
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Published: 1:26pm, 1 May, 2019

Updated: 2:31pm, 1 May, 2019

Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
