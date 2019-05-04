Emperor Naruhito on his way to the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Photo: AP
Backlash against Japan imperial family rises with Emperor Naruhito ascendancy, as protests turn deadly in Tokyo
- The succession ceremony coincided with May 1, long marked as International Workers’ Day, which brought clashes between groups opposed to the imperial family and right-wingers
- But experts say recent incidents may not represent the emergence of a larger antimonarchical ideological because the vast majority of Japanese are fond of the royals
Emperor Naruhito (right) inherits the imperial regalia. Photo: AFP
A sword, a jewel and a mirror: what are Japan’s Sacred Treasures handed over to Emperor Naruhito?
- Together, these three items represent the valour, wisdom and benevolence that the emperor displays towards his people
- No one other than the emperor and the most senior priests of the Shinto religion have ever seen them
