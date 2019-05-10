Channels

New York-based Human Rights Watch urged Pakistan and China to do more to tackle bride trafficking, which it said was placing Pakistani girls at risk of sexual slavery. Photo: Shutterstock
East Asia

Abroad, alone, and abused: how young Pakistani brides lured to China face life of sexual slavery

  • Impoverished, vulnerable Christian women are being tricked into marrying foreign men before they are packed off to China
  • Some are subjected to abuse, forced prostitution, and even organ extraction, police and human rights groups say
Topic |   Human trafficking
Kaswar Klasra

Kaswar Klasra  

Published: 9:00am, 10 May, 2019

Updated: 9:18am, 10 May, 2019

Toha, from Cambodia, was trafficked when she was a teenager. Photo: AIM
Southeast Asia

Non-profit group, which helps sex-trafficking victims, seeks tie-ups with ethical business partners in Hong Kong

  • Sex trafficking is on the rise in Cambodia, with young children dragged into the illicit trade and many women taken to mainland China
  • Non-profit group AIM has rescued and provided support for hundreds of such victims
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 2:15pm, 21 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:53pm, 21 Apr, 2019

