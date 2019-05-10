New York-based Human Rights Watch urged Pakistan and China to do more to tackle bride trafficking, which it said was placing Pakistani girls at risk of sexual slavery. Photo: Shutterstock
Abroad, alone, and abused: how young Pakistani brides lured to China face life of sexual slavery
- Impoverished, vulnerable Christian women are being tricked into marrying foreign men before they are packed off to China
- Some are subjected to abuse, forced prostitution, and even organ extraction, police and human rights groups say
Topic | Human trafficking
New York-based Human Rights Watch urged Pakistan and China to do more to tackle bride trafficking, which it said was placing Pakistani girls at risk of sexual slavery. Photo: Shutterstock
Toha, from Cambodia, was trafficked when she was a teenager. Photo: AIM
Non-profit group, which helps sex-trafficking victims, seeks tie-ups with ethical business partners in Hong Kong
- Sex trafficking is on the rise in Cambodia, with young children dragged into the illicit trade and many women taken to mainland China
- Non-profit group AIM has rescued and provided support for hundreds of such victims
Topic | Human trafficking
Toha, from Cambodia, was trafficked when she was a teenager. Photo: AIM