Mizuho Fukushima, chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party and a member of the House of Councillors.
Japan: a man’s world, with a record number of women running for election
- Of the 273 candidates running in the July 21 upper house election, 82 are women, mostly from opposition parties
- But anxieties over national security and the dominance of China may overshadow the likelihood of women voting along gender lines
Topic | Gender equality
Yumi Ishikawa, leader and founder of the KuToo movement. Photo: Reuters
Japan’s #KuToo founder Yumi Ishikawa asks: ‘Is it bad for a feminist to get naked?’
- KuToo began as a movement against high heels and gendered dress codes in Japanese workplaces
- The founder, however, has become the target of online harassment after her nude modelling photos stirred further debate about image expectations placed on women in Japan
Topic | Japan
