Mizuho Fukushima, chairwoman of the Social Democratic Party and a member of the House of Councillors.
East Asia

Japan: a man’s world, with a record number of women running for election

  • Of the 273 candidates running in the July 21 upper house election, 82 are women, mostly from opposition parties
  • But anxieties over national security and the dominance of China may overshadow the likelihood of women voting along gender lines
Topic |   Gender equality
Published: 7:42pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:59pm, 18 Jun, 2019

Yumi Ishikawa, leader and founder of the KuToo movement. Photo: Reuters
Society

Japan’s #KuToo founder Yumi Ishikawa asks: ‘Is it bad for a feminist to get naked?’

  • KuToo began as a movement against high heels and gendered dress codes in Japanese workplaces
  • The founder, however, has become the target of online harassment after her nude modelling photos stirred further debate about image expectations placed on women in Japan
Topic |   Japan
Published: 5:30pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:46am, 17 Jun, 2019

