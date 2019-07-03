South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo bows in apology for the military's failure to detect the boat. Photo: EPA
South Korean general sacked for failing to detect boat carrying defectors from North
- The military did not notice the small wooden boat – carrying four North Koreans – until a civilian had alerted the police
- It arrived at a port roughly 260km east of Seoul on June 15, with two of the passengers defecting and the other two choosing to return to the North
North Korea criminalises those who cross the border irregularly, according to a UN human rights official. Photo: AP
Don’t deport North Korean escapees, UN human rights official urges China
- Dozens of North Koreans rounded up in China in recent months and those sent back face severe punishment, activists say
