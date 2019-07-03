Channels

South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo bows in apology for the military's failure to detect the boat. Photo: EPA
East Asia

South Korean general sacked for failing to detect boat carrying defectors from North

  • The military did not notice the small wooden boat – carrying four North Koreans – until a civilian had alerted the police
  • It arrived at a port roughly 260km east of Seoul on June 15, with two of the passengers defecting and the other two choosing to return to the North
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:21pm, 3 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:22pm, 3 Jul, 2019

North Korea criminalises those who cross the border irregularly, according to a UN human rights official. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Don’t deport North Korean escapees, UN human rights official urges China

  • Dozens of North Koreans rounded up in China in recent months and those sent back face severe punishment, activists say
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 4:17pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 4:17pm, 21 Jun, 2019

North Korea criminalises those who cross the border irregularly, according to a UN human rights official. Photo: AP
