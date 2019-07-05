Visitors laugh as they jokingly motion to give a push while sitting on colourful toilet bowls at the Unko Museum in Yokohama. Photo: AP
Japanese poop museum turns bodily function into a ‘cute’ and fun exhibition for children and adults alike
- Poop-shaped erasers and scatological jokes have long been popular in Japan, but the ‘Unko’ museum has taken ‘number twos’ to a whole new level
Topic | Japan
Visitors laugh as they jokingly motion to give a push while sitting on colourful toilet bowls at the Unko Museum in Yokohama. Photo: AP
Jacu droppings – containing part-digested coffee berries – are used to make highly prized Brazilian Jacu coffee.
Why coffee lovers are paying top dollar for this gourmet brew made using berries picked out of bird poop
The jacu bird eats coffee berries which pass through its digestive system and are then gathered by hand – then sold at Harrods for US$190 per 125 grams
Topic | Luxury Spend It
Jacu droppings – containing part-digested coffee berries – are used to make highly prized Brazilian Jacu coffee.