South Korean police officers patrol in front of the building that houses the Japanese embassy. Photo: AP
In Seoul, man lights himself on fire in front of Japan embassy amid row over forced wartime labour
- Police said the man in his 70s ignited a fire inside his car parked in front of the embassy building, and was taken to a hospital
- South Korea and Japan are locked in a dispute over compensation for forced labourers during the second world war and Tokyo’s controls on hi-tech exports
Topic | Japan
