Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

South Korean police officers patrol in front of the building that houses the Japanese embassy. Photo: AP
East Asia

In Seoul, man lights himself on fire in front of Japan embassy amid row over forced wartime labour

  • Police said the man in his 70s ignited a fire inside his car parked in front of the embassy building, and was taken to a hospital
  • South Korea and Japan are locked in a dispute over compensation for forced labourers during the second world war and Tokyo’s controls on hi-tech exports
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 11:39am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:40am, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean police officers patrol in front of the building that houses the Japanese embassy. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.