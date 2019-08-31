Channels

North Korea has blasted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s ‘thoughtless’ comments. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea says hopes for nuclear talks fading after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s ‘rogue behaviour’ comment

  • In a speech to veterans, Pompeo touted the Trump administration’s foreign policy and said ‘North Korea’s rogue behaviour could not be ignored’
  • This infuriated North Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui, who branded Pompeo’s comments ‘thoughtless’
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 12:19pm, 31 Aug, 2019

First lady Melania Trump. Photo: AP
East Asia

Donald Trump says first lady Melania has ‘gotten to know Kim Jong-un’ even though they’ve never met

  • Melania did not accompany Trump to any of his three meetings with the North Korean leader
  • White House later clarified: ‘While the first lady hasn’t met him, the president feels like she’s gotten to know him’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:27pm, 27 Aug, 2019

