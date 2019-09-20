Channels

Japanese jockey Yukio Okabe poses with famous racehorse Taiki Shuttle and owner Yoshiki Akazawa. Photo: Handout
East Asia

Police in Japan investigating after manes of famous racehorses partially cut off, one put up for sale online

  • The incidents of vandalism involved famous retired racehorses such as Taiki Shuttle and Winning Ticket
  • Horse racing is popular in Japan, and many fans are keen for a souvenir
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 4:42pm, 20 Sep, 2019

Japanese jockey Yukio Okabe poses with famous racehorse Taiki Shuttle and owner Yoshiki Akazawa. Photo: Handout
The Sunayama beach on the island of Miyako, part of the Okinawan island in southern Japan, in summer. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

Macau junket king places a bet on Japan as slowdown in world’s gambling hub pushes Suncity to look elsewhere for growth

  • Suncity has agreed to pay US$47 million for 51 per cent of a 27-acre parcel of land on Miyako Island in southern Japan’s Okinawa island chain
  • The land, currently zoned as farmland, will be reclassified for building a resort and hotel
Topic |   Macau
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 10:03pm, 5 Sep, 2019

The Sunayama beach on the island of Miyako, part of the Okinawan island in southern Japan, in summer. Photo: Shutterstock
