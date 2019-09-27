North Korean refugee Jang Myung-jin films himself in a YouTube broadcast. Photo: AP
North Korean YouTubers in South share experiences of life in homeland under Kim Jong-Un’s rule
- In South Korea, a group of young refugees are feeding a growing demand for softer news related to daily life in their former home country
- The YouTubers share stories such as their escape to the South, popular North Korean swear words, and whether there are any transgender people in the country
Topic | North Korea
Former detainees Kim Dong-chul (centre), Kim Hak-song (behind) and Tony Kim (left) at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland in May 2018 after they were freed by North Korea. Photo: AFP
Ex-North Korea prisoner Kim Dong-chul says he was a CIA spy
- The South Korean-born US citizen claims he sought out nuclear secrets and used a concealed wristwatch camera
- Kim was one of three American detainees freed by Pyongyang in May 2018
