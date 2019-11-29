Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

South Korean singer Jung Joon-young, pictured here in March 2019, has been sentenced to six years in jail for raping a woman and distributing a video of the act. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

K-pop sex scandal: Jung Joon-young jailed for 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon gets 5 years

  • K-pop musician Jung Joon-young was sentenced for raping a woman and distributing the video online
  • Choi Jong-hoon, a former member of FT Island, was sent to prison for 5 years for raping a woman
Topic |   South Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 3:06pm, 29 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean singer Jung Joon-young, pictured here in March 2019, has been sentenced to six years in jail for raping a woman and distributing a video of the act. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jung Joon-young is accused of gang rape and sharing illegal sex videos of him with other women. Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison sentence. Photo: Handout
Entertainment

K-pop sex scandal: seven-year prison term sought for singer Jung Joon-young, accused of gang rape, and filming and sharing sex videos

  • The Korean star is accused of rape, filming sex videos of himself with women and sharing them in chat rooms
  • Jung partially admits the charges, but says the sex was consensual
Topic |   K-pop, Mandopop and other Asian pop
Korea Times

Korea Times  

Updated: 12:38am, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jung Joon-young is accused of gang rape and sharing illegal sex videos of him with other women. Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison sentence. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.