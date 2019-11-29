South Korean singer Jung Joon-young, pictured here in March 2019, has been sentenced to six years in jail for raping a woman and distributing a video of the act. Photo: Reuters
K-pop sex scandal: Jung Joon-young jailed for 6 years, Choi Jong-hoon gets 5 years
- K-pop musician Jung Joon-young was sentenced for raping a woman and distributing the video online
- Choi Jong-hoon, a former member of FT Island, was sent to prison for 5 years for raping a woman
Jung Joon-young is accused of gang rape and sharing illegal sex videos of him with other women. Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison sentence. Photo: Handout
K-pop sex scandal: seven-year prison term sought for singer Jung Joon-young, accused of gang rape, and filming and sharing sex videos
- The Korean star is accused of rape, filming sex videos of himself with women and sharing them in chat rooms
- Jung partially admits the charges, but says the sex was consensual
