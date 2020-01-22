A traveller wears a face mask as she sits in a waiting room at a railway station in Beijing. China is the main source of North Korea’s foreign tourists. Photo: AP
North Korea bans foreign tourists over China coronavirus fears
- The politically isolated country has temporarily closed its borders to all tourists as a precaution against the virus, according to foreign tour operators
- The vast majority of tourists to North Korea come from China, earning Pyongyang millions of dollars amid crippling international sanctions
