Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced Yuan Keqing’s detention on Thursday, nine months after the academic went missing. Photo: AP
Chinese academic at Japan university detained by China for spying
- Hokkaido University last heard from Yuan Keqing in mid-June after he left Japan to attend his mother’s funeral in China
- Details of his alleged crime have not been disclosed by Beijing. A foreign ministry spokesman said the facts were ‘clear and evidence conclusive’
Topic | Japan
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang announced Yuan Keqing’s detention on Thursday, nine months after the academic went missing. Photo: AP