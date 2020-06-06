South Korean activists float balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang messages across the border on March 17, 2009. Photo: AFP
Kim Yo-jong threatens to shut liaison office over anti-North Korea balloons flying in from South
- The sister of leader Kim Jong-un also said Pyongyang would end a military pact reached with South Korea in 2018 if Seoul fails to stop the activists
- The developments reveal an elevated status for Kim Yo-jong, described as her brother’s top official for inter-Korean affairs
Topic | North Korea
