Tsukasa Akimoto, a Japanese lawmaker, was arrested in December over a casino corruption scandal. He was served a fresh warrant on August 20 for allegedly offering to pay money to witnesses in reward for falsely testifying in court. Photo: Kyodo
Arrested Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto’s fingerprints found on bribe cash
- The politician was arrested in December for allegedly accepting bribes over a proposed casino resort, and rearrested on Thursday
- He is suspected of preparing US$284,000 to bribe Masahiko Konno, a former adviser to a Chinese gambling operator, to offer false testimony in the case
Topic | Japan
Tsukasa Akimoto, a Japanese lawmaker, was arrested in December over a casino corruption scandal. He was served a fresh warrant on August 20 for allegedly offering to pay money to witnesses in reward for falsely testifying in court. Photo: Kyodo