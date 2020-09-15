Newly elected head of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party Yoshihide Suga will be appointed prime minister to replace Shinzo Abe. Photo: APNewly elected head of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party Yoshihide Suga will be appointed prime minister to replace Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
Will Yoshihide Suga break Japan’s ‘curse’ of quick turnover of prime ministers?

  • Suga will replace Japan’s longest-serving PM Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, but before Abe, the country averaged a new premier about every two years
  • Analysts say Suga’s ability to control the bureaucracy and a weak opposition mean he will retain LDP leadership and is likely to win the next election

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:06am, 15 Sep, 2020

