Newly elected head of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party Yoshihide Suga will be appointed prime minister to replace Shinzo Abe. Photo: AP
Will Yoshihide Suga break Japan’s ‘curse’ of quick turnover of prime ministers?
- Suga will replace Japan’s longest-serving PM Shinzo Abe on Wednesday, but before Abe, the country averaged a new premier about every two years
- Analysts say Suga’s ability to control the bureaucracy and a weak opposition mean he will retain LDP leadership and is likely to win the next election
