Coronavirus: South Korean dad billed over US$70,000 from child’s in-app purchases

  • As Covid-19 keeps children indoors, authorities say cases have spiked of parents facing bill shocks over unauthorised payments
  • A total of 1,587 such cases have been filed between January and September this year, more than double the 813 reports made in 2019

Korea Times
Updated: 8:00am, 5 Nov, 2020

