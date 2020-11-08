Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito, better known as Prince Akishino, leaves the Imperial Palace after being formally declared first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Sunday. Photo: AP Japanese Crown Prince Fumihito, better known as Prince Akishino, leaves the Imperial Palace after being formally declared first in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne on Sunday. Photo: AP
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino becomes first in line to Chrysanthemum Throne with day-long formal proclamation ceremonies

  • Emperor Naruhito’s younger brother is one of just three heirs to the throne, alongside Akishino’s 14-year-old son Hisahito and 84-year-old uncle
  • The crown prince said he would ‘deeply ponder’ his responsibilities at ceremonies that had to be postponed from April because of coronavirus

Topic |   Japan
Reuters
Reuters in Tokyo

Updated: 1:13pm, 8 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
