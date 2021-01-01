North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a politburo meeting. Photo: dpa North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a politburo meeting. Photo: dpa
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a politburo meeting. Photo: dpa

Kim Jong-un

Asia /  East Asia

Kim Jong-un thanks North Koreans for their ‘trust and support’ in New Year message

  • New Year’s Day is carefully watched because for years it has been among the biggest events on the North Korean political calendar
  • Kim’s next big address will be watched for the first signals of his approach to the US after Joe Biden‘s November election victory

Topic |   Kim Jong-un
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:00am, 1 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a politburo meeting. Photo: dpa North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a politburo meeting. Photo: dpa
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a politburo meeting. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE