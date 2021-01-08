A South Korean protester holds a placard during an anti-Japanese demonstration in Seoul. Photo: AFP A South Korean protester holds a placard during an anti-Japanese demonstration in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Legacy of war in Asia

South Korean court orders Japan to compensate former wartime sex slaves

  • The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Japan should pay the victims 100 million won (US$91,000) each
  • It is the first civilian legal case in South Korea against Tokyo by wartime sex slaves, euphemistically labelled ‘comfort women’

Bloomberg
Updated: 12:49pm, 8 Jan, 2021

