A South Korean protester holds a placard during an anti-Japanese demonstration in Seoul. Photo: AFP
Legacy of war in Asia
South Korean court orders Japan to compensate former wartime sex slaves
- The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Japan should pay the victims 100 million won (US$91,000) each
- It is the first civilian legal case in South Korea against Tokyo by wartime sex slaves, euphemistically labelled ‘comfort women’
