A worker, wearing protective suits and masks, in front of storage tanks for radioactive water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: AP
How dangerous is Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant 10 years after meltdown?
- Radiation levels have declined, allowing workers and visitors to wear regular clothes and surgical masks in most areas
- But Japan doesn’t yet have a plan to dispose of the highly radioactive melted fuel, debris and waste at the plant
