Volunteers take part in a kimchi making festival in Seoul. File photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS Volunteers take part in a kimchi making festival in Seoul. File photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Volunteers take part in a kimchi making festival in Seoul. File photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Man verbally abuses South Korean diners after ‘dirty Chinese kimchi’ argument

  • A Chinese national insulted three men at a restaurant after they said they had been reluctant to eat kimchi after watching a video of the dish being made in China
  • He was later arrested for displaying violent behaviour and placed under investigation

Topic |   South Korea
Korea Times
Korea Times

Updated: 1:13pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Volunteers take part in a kimchi making festival in Seoul. File photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS Volunteers take part in a kimchi making festival in Seoul. File photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Volunteers take part in a kimchi making festival in Seoul. File photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE