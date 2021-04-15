Volunteers take part in a kimchi making festival in Seoul. File photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Man verbally abuses South Korean diners after ‘dirty Chinese kimchi’ argument
- A Chinese national insulted three men at a restaurant after they said they had been reluctant to eat kimchi after watching a video of the dish being made in China
- He was later arrested for displaying violent behaviour and placed under investigation
Topic | South Korea
