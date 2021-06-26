US-China tensions became a major concern for the global economy after Trump instigated a tariff war to reduce the trade deficit with Beijing. Photo: AP US-China tensions became a major concern for the global economy after Trump instigated a tariff war to reduce the trade deficit with Beijing. Photo: AP
Japan survey finds China top US partner in Asia

  • A poll by the Japanese Foreign Ministry found 35 per cent of 200 American opinion leaders saw Beijing as Washington’s most important ally in Asia
  • Japan topped the list of nations in the region seen as reliable for the US, followed by Australia

Kyodo
Updated: 1:06pm, 26 Jun, 2021

