US-China tensions became a major concern for the global economy after Trump instigated a tariff war to reduce the trade deficit with Beijing. Photo: AP
Japan survey finds China top US partner in Asia
- A poll by the Japanese Foreign Ministry found 35 per cent of 200 American opinion leaders saw Beijing as Washington’s most important ally in Asia
- Japan topped the list of nations in the region seen as reliable for the US, followed by Australia
