Taiwan feels no pain from mainland China’s ban on pineapples as Japanese buyers step in
- Trade data shows farmers have fared better since China blocked imports in March 1, as sympathetic Japanese shoppers stepped in to provide support
- ‘The bleeding was stopped before it even began,’ an official at the Council of Agriculture in Taipei says
