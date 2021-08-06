People wearing protective masks catch a train in Tokyo. photo: Reuters
At least 10 passengers stabbed during Tokyo train attack, suspect detained by police
- A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were panicking and rushing out of the carriages
- Another witness said he saw passengers smeared with blood come out of the train, as an announcer asked for doctors and passengers carrying towels
Topic | Japan
