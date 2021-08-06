People wearing protective masks catch a train in Tokyo. photo: Reuters People wearing protective masks catch a train in Tokyo. photo: Reuters
People wearing protective masks catch a train in Tokyo. photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

At least 10 passengers stabbed during Tokyo train attack, suspect detained by police

  • A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were panicking and rushing out of the carriages
  • Another witness said he saw passengers smeared with blood come out of the train, as an announcer asked for doctors and passengers carrying towels

Topic |   Japan
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:22pm, 6 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing protective masks catch a train in Tokyo. photo: Reuters People wearing protective masks catch a train in Tokyo. photo: Reuters
People wearing protective masks catch a train in Tokyo. photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE