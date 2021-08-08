Farmers transplant rice at a co-op farm in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: AP
North Korea braces for more rain as it evacuates 5,000 amid food crisis, Covid-19 pandemic
- Over 1,000 homes were damaged, including some flooded up to their roofs, while swathes of farmland also inundated by the deluge, state media said
- The rains come as the North is reeling from a food crisis, and trade with China has slowed to a trickle with the borders shut to keep out Covid-19
Topic | North Korea
