Japan’s Defence Ministry plans to increase spending on Self-Defence Forces equipment such as F-35 fighter planes . Photo: AFP Japan’s Defence Ministry plans to increase spending on Self-Defence Forces equipment such as F-35 fighter planes . Photo: AFP
Japan’s Defence Ministry plans to increase spending on Self-Defence Forces equipment such as F-35 fighter planes . Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan to revise 5-year defence plan ahead of schedule, eyeing China

  • The Medium Term Defence Programme could be updated within the year, as Japan seeks to counter Beijing’s growing assertiveness in surrounding waters
  • The revision would seek to fulfil Suga’s promise to Biden to bolster Japan’s defence capabilities to maintain security in the Indo-Pacific region

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 2:19am, 14 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s Defence Ministry plans to increase spending on Self-Defence Forces equipment such as F-35 fighter planes . Photo: AFP Japan’s Defence Ministry plans to increase spending on Self-Defence Forces equipment such as F-35 fighter planes . Photo: AFP
Japan’s Defence Ministry plans to increase spending on Self-Defence Forces equipment such as F-35 fighter planes . Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE