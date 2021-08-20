A humanoid robot delivers drinks to customers at the Dawn Cafe in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
At this Japanese robot cafe, staff can serve customers while working from home
- Dawn Cafe in Tokyo has robot waiters that are operated by staff located all across Japan and even overseas
- The cafe, which employs some 50 workers with physical and mental impairments, offers job opportunities to people who find it hard to work outside the home
Topic | Japan
A humanoid robot delivers drinks to customers at the Dawn Cafe in Tokyo. Photo: AFP