A humanoid robot delivers drinks to customers at the Dawn Cafe in Tokyo. Photo: AFP A humanoid robot delivers drinks to customers at the Dawn Cafe in Tokyo. Photo: AFP
At this Japanese robot cafe, staff can serve customers while working from home

  • Dawn Cafe in Tokyo has robot waiters that are operated by staff located all across Japan and even overseas
  • The cafe, which employs some 50 workers with physical and mental impairments, offers job opportunities to people who find it hard to work outside the home

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:26pm, 20 Aug, 2021

