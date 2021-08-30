A satellite image provide by GeoEye on August 22, 2012 shows the Yongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Centre in North Korea. Photo: AFP / GeoEye Satellite Image
North Korea appears to have restarted nuclear reactor, UN atomic watchdog says
- ‘The new indications of the operation of the 5MW (e) reactor ... are deeply troubling,’ the International Atomic Energy Agency said
- Since early July 2021, there have been indications, including the discharge of cooling water, consistent with the operation of the reactor, the IAEA said
Topic | North Korea
