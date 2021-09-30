North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the second day of the North Korean parliament session at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang. Photo: YNA via DPA
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un sends warning to US, extends olive branch to the South
- The leader said he would boost his country’s nuclear capabilities, just a day after Pyongyang claimed it had successfully tested a new hypersonic missile
- Kim, however, also said he was willing to restore communications hotlines with Seoul
Topic | Kim Jong-un
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during the second day of the North Korean parliament session at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang. Photo: YNA via DPA