A Chinese-North Korean refugee who wished to be identified only as Yoon pictured in front of a map of the Korean peninsula. Photo: AP A Chinese-North Korean refugee who wished to be identified only as Yoon pictured in front of a map of the Korean peninsula. Photo: AP
A Chinese-North Korean refugee who wished to be identified only as Yoon pictured in front of a map of the Korean peninsula. Photo: AP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

‘Stateless’ Chinese-North Korean defectors face hardship in South Korea

  • An estimated 3,000-5,000 ethnic Chinese live in North Korea, where their ethnic background often makes them the subject of greater state surveillance
  • While ethnically Korean defectors are entitled by law to a package of benefits designed to help their resettlement in South Korea, ethnic Chinese are not

Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press
Associated Press in Gwangyang, South Korea

Updated: 7:00am, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese-North Korean refugee who wished to be identified only as Yoon pictured in front of a map of the Korean peninsula. Photo: AP A Chinese-North Korean refugee who wished to be identified only as Yoon pictured in front of a map of the Korean peninsula. Photo: AP
A Chinese-North Korean refugee who wished to be identified only as Yoon pictured in front of a map of the Korean peninsula. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE