The hearse of late former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo leaves the Olympic Park in Seoul on October 30. Photo: AFP
South Korea pays final respects to former president Roh Tae-woo in small state funeral
- The former president’s send-off was limited to 50 people because of coronavirus restrictions in Seoul
- President Moon Jae-in’s decision to hold a state funeral was controversial because of Roh’s links to a coup and crackdown on pro-democracy protesters
