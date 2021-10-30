The hearse of late former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo leaves the Olympic Park in Seoul on October 30. Photo: AFP The hearse of late former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo leaves the Olympic Park in Seoul on October 30. Photo: AFP
The hearse of late former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo leaves the Olympic Park in Seoul on October 30. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea pays final respects to former president Roh Tae-woo in small state funeral

  • The former president’s send-off was limited to 50 people because of coronavirus restrictions in Seoul
  • President Moon Jae-in’s decision to hold a state funeral was controversial because of Roh’s links to a coup and crackdown on pro-democracy protesters

Topic |   South Korea
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:08pm, 30 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The hearse of late former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo leaves the Olympic Park in Seoul on October 30. Photo: AFP The hearse of late former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo leaves the Olympic Park in Seoul on October 30. Photo: AFP
The hearse of late former South Korean president Roh Tae-woo leaves the Olympic Park in Seoul on October 30. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE