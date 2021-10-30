Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, makes a stump speech in Higashimatsuyama in Saitama Prefecture ahead of the country’s October 31 general election. Photo: Kyodo
Japan election: Kishida admits it’s a ‘really close race’ as parties make final campaign push
- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida vowed in a campaign speech in Saitama Prefecture to tackle Covid-19 and boost the economy
- Polls suggest the ruling LDP coalition will lose support but retain its majority, although 40 per cent of respondents say they are unsure who to vote for
