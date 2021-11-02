Kyota Hattori, suspect in a Halloween stabbing and fire attack on a train that left 17 people injured, is escorted to the prosecutor's office from the Chofu police station in Tokyo on November 2. Photo: AFP Kyota Hattori, suspect in a Halloween stabbing and fire attack on a train that left 17 people injured, is escorted to the prosecutor's office from the Chofu police station in Tokyo on November 2. Photo: AFP
Kyota Hattori, suspect in a Halloween stabbing and fire attack on a train that left 17 people injured, is escorted to the prosecutor's office from the Chofu police station in Tokyo on November 2. Photo: AFP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s Joker attacker targeted busy Tokyo train on Halloween to ‘kill a lot of people’

  • Kyota Hattori, 24, was referred to prosecutors on Tuesday after Sunday’s attack, in which 17 people were injured, with one man still critical
  • Police said Hattori, who was inspired by the Batman character, planned the attack over months, buying a knife and lighter fluid to start a fire on the train

Topic |   Japan
Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 4:00pm, 2 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Kyota Hattori, suspect in a Halloween stabbing and fire attack on a train that left 17 people injured, is escorted to the prosecutor's office from the Chofu police station in Tokyo on November 2. Photo: AFP Kyota Hattori, suspect in a Halloween stabbing and fire attack on a train that left 17 people injured, is escorted to the prosecutor's office from the Chofu police station in Tokyo on November 2. Photo: AFP
Kyota Hattori, suspect in a Halloween stabbing and fire attack on a train that left 17 people injured, is escorted to the prosecutor's office from the Chofu police station in Tokyo on November 2. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE