Kyota Hattori, suspect in a Halloween stabbing and fire attack on a train that left 17 people injured, is escorted to the prosecutor's office from the Chofu police station in Tokyo on November 2. Photo: AFP
Japan’s Joker attacker targeted busy Tokyo train on Halloween to ‘kill a lot of people’
- Kyota Hattori, 24, was referred to prosecutors on Tuesday after Sunday’s attack, in which 17 people were injured, with one man still critical
- Police said Hattori, who was inspired by the Batman character, planned the attack over months, buying a knife and lighter fluid to start a fire on the train
