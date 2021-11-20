A Chinese marine surveillance vessel and a Japan coastguard patrol ship near the Diaoyu Islands in the East China Sea. File photo: Kyodo via Getty Images
Japan confirms Chinese naval ship sailed in its waters for first time in 4 years
- The defence ministry said the vessel transited Japan’s waters earlier this week off its southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima
- Officials said Tokyo conveyed concern about the survey ship’s action to Beijing through diplomatic channels
