Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida raises his hand to speak during a House of Representatives Budget Committee session in Tokyo on December 15. Photo: Kyodo
Japan admits to overstating construction orders, which could dent credibility of GDP data
- Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament it was ‘regrettable’ that the data received from builders had been overstated, and it would not happen again
- While it may have a small impact on past GDP numbers, it could raise questions about the reliability of data used by economists to understand the world’s third-largest economy
Topic | Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida raises his hand to speak during a House of Representatives Budget Committee session in Tokyo on December 15. Photo: Kyodo