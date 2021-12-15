Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida raises his hand to speak during a House of Representatives Budget Committee session in Tokyo on December 15. Photo: Kyodo
Japan admits to overstating construction orders, which could dent credibility of GDP data

  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told parliament it was ‘regrettable’ that the data received from builders had been overstated, and it would not happen again
  • While it may have a small impact on past GDP numbers, it could raise questions about the reliability of data used by economists to understand the world’s third-largest economy

Reuters
Updated: 3:06pm, 15 Dec, 2021

