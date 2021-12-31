A road in India’s Arunachal Pradesh state, renamed Southern Tibet by China. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: New Delhi accuses Beijing of ‘inventing’ names in disputed region

  • China says it has ‘standardised’ the names of 15 places in Zangnan (‘South Tibet’) – Beijing’s title for the region India calls Arunachal Pradesh
  • Relations between the two countries have soured dramatically since 20 Indian soldiers died in a brawl in June 2020 on one section of the lengthy frontier between Ladakh and Tibet

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:14pm, 31 Dec, 2021

